N.S. ticket holder wins Saturday night's $17.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 9:07AM EDT
TORONTO - A lottery player in Nova Scotia won Saturday night's $17.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
Atlantic Lottery says the winning ticket was sold in Victoria County on Cape Breton Island.
Meanwhile, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 19 will be approximately $5 million.