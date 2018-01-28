

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Important decisions about NAFTA's future are now in the hands of the Trump administration.

After major discussions about autos, dispute resolution and a five-year review clause, American negotiators have requested political guidance about what to do next.

The nearly concluded round in Montreal featured a new back-and-forth dialogue on autos and other major sticking points.

Sources close to the talks say lengthy conversations were prompted by ideas Canada put on the table ┬¡-- including about three hours of talks over two days about the autos proposal.

Those sources say the U.S. negotiators concluded those discussions by declaring they would need to seek political guidance on what to do next.

More clarity could come tomorrow: the politicians leading the process for all three countries will be in Montreal to close the round, and will make public statements.