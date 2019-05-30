

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a middle-aged man who allegedly approached women in three different Toronto parks this weekwhile in the nude.

The first incident occurred in David A. Balfour Park on Rosehill Avenue, near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West, at 12:37 p.m. on Monday.

A woman told police she was in the park when a man clad only in a hat, backpack, sunglasses, socks and shoes approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation.

The next day at 11:31 a.m. in Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens Park, at Yonge Street and Chatsworth Drive, a woman told police a man with a similar physical description approached her while naked.

About an hour later, two women in Sherwood Park, 1.3 kilometres to the south, reported that a naked man approached them.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 40 and 55, standing between five-feet-seven and six feet tall, with a medium build.

All witnesses said he spoke with an accent, had chest hair and was wearing a blue jaw string backpack.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says investigators believe all three incidents involved the same suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.