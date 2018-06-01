

Nik Nanos, Nanos Research Chief Data Scientist, Special to CP24.com





The Ontario provincial election has gone from cake walk to a horse race. As we enter the home stretch, the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats are both competitively vying to be the agents of change for an electorate weary of provincial Liberal rule. Perhaps the one prediction that can be made, is that the Liberal Party of Ontario will be dealt their biggest defeat in quite a while.

Beyond that keep two things in mind: where the party leaders tour in the closing week and how popular support converts into seats.

For the Liberals, there’s not much to say other than they will be looking to save as many of their seats as possible. Expect their tour to focus on Toronto and Ottawa as the last potential holdouts against the tide of change on election day.

Southwestern Ontario will be ripe for change with both the Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats looking to pick up Liberal seats that are at risk. Indeed, following the tours of Horwath and Ford are the best indicators of where their internal polling numbers suggest they can pick up seats. With one week left, every day, every hour counts in terms of efficiently and effectively deploying the scarce time of the party leader.

The wild card in all of this will be the conversion of popular support into seats. This is always a risk when converting polling data into seat projections. Estimating seats is possible but tricky because most polls do not have the adequate granular local polling data to do seat projections with a high level of precision.

Think of the last Presidential election in the United States. Polling suggested a Clinton win and she did win the popular vote (as projected accurately by the US pollsters) over Donald Trump but the distribution of Trump supporters favoured Trump in the critical Electoral College. The polling in the US was not adequate to convert into Electoral College votes.

The tricky part here are riding vote splits which can be unpredictable and have a distorting effect on the number of seats won.

Among the best examples was the 1989 provincial election in Newfoundland and Labrador. Liberal challenger Clyde Wells lost the popular support with 47.2 per cent to PC Leader Tom Rideout who garnered 47.6 per cent. However, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals, having lost the popular vote by a whisker, won a majority government, garnering ten more seats than the PCs in the 52 seat legislature.

This puts into focus the importance of the closing days of the leaders tour – it’s not just about leaders going to ridings they think they can win, but to try to make sure their support is distributed efficiently to generate the greatest number of seats.

Regardless, voters are faced with clear and very different change choices between the Ford PCs and the Horwath New Democrats.

