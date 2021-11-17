

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The national public alert ing system conducted a Canada-wide test of the emergency alert system Wednesday.

Canadians saw one test message from their provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices at 12:55 p.m. EST.

The organization that runs the system says the test ing sound will simulate an emergency alert , beginning with the alert tone.

The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action.

Test s such as this one are conducted twice a year in May and the third week of November.

Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual alert s distributed by the national alert ing system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.