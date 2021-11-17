

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The national public alert ing system is conducting a Canada-wide test of the emergency alert system today.

Canadians should expect to see one test message from their provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices at 12:55 p.m. EST.

The organization that runs the system says the test ing sound will simulate an emergency alert , beginning with the alert tone.

The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action.

Test s such as this one are conducted twice a year in May and the third week of November.

Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual alert s distributed by the national alert ing system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.