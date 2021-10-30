FREDERICTON -- It's the Halloween weekend and with it comes images of bats, owls, spiders and other animals that spark fear in many.

But the Nature Conservancy of Canada says instead of being scared of these animals, we should be scared for them.

Spokeswoman Megan Quinn says many of the species are at risk, and Halloween is a good time for people to become better educated about the misunderstood creatures.

She says while legends of bats, vampires, wolves and werewolves make for great stories, the haunting images have contributed to negative stereotypes for many animals.

Quinn says none of the 18 species of bats in Canada drink blood, but they help humans by eating large numbers of mosquitos every night.

She says while owls sound eerie and look spooky with their big, round eyes, they are helpful in controlling rodent populations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.