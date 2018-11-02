NB government falls after Liberals lose confidence vote
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant delivers his speech at the closure of the Throne Speech at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 9:31AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Liberal government has fallen after losing a confidence vote on its throne speech today in the provincial legislature.
Premier Brian Gallant failed to convince enough opposition members to support his minority government.
Gallant said the Liberals would resign right away, giving Tory Leader Blaine Higgs the opportunity to become premier and form government.
More to come.