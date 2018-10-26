

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The northbound lanes of Highway 404 have been closed near Newmarket following a serious collision.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Aurora Road sometime early Friday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that two vehicles were involved in the collision and that one of them may have rolled over.

The road closure is between Aurora Road and Mulock Drive.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the highway may not fully reopen until after the morning rush hour.