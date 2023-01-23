

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





A portion of University Avenue will be closed for the entire weekend due to work that is being undertaken as part of Ontario Line construction.

The closure goes into effect at 7 p.m. on Friday and will last until 6 a.m. on Monday. During this time the northbound lanes of University Avenue will be closed between Queen and Armoury streets, according to Metrolinx

Metrolinx says the northbound bicycle lane will also be closed.

Motorists can expect detour signage redirecting them to adjacent northbound streets.

Sidewalks will remain open but pedestrians could be redirected in some areas.

Metrolinx says that one lane will be kept open through the work zone to allow for emergency vehicle access if needed.

Businesses near the work area are also being warned to expect noise.

The closure comes as crews continue to repair a broken water main that has shut down the intersection of University Avenue and King Street for the next two weeks.