

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Neither Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne nor NDP leader Andrea Horwath would commit to forming a coalition government if the Progressive Conservatives win a minority in the upcoming Ontario election.

Horwath says that at just under a month until Ontarians hit the polls, it's too early to make any definitive decisions.

Wynne echoed that sentiment, noting that it's only the fifth day of the campaign.

Their comments come as the New Democrats are gaining traction in the polls, with some suggesting Horwath is the top challenger to Doug Ford's poll-leading Tories.

Horwath maintains that her party could win a majority of seats, but says that if things go another way she would be unwilling to work with any party that wanted to roll back corporate taxes.

Meanwhile, Wynne brushed off the fact that her party had dropped to third place in the polls, saying that the only poll that matters is the vote on election day.

Both Horwath and Wynne had campaign events on Sunday, while Ford will return to the campaign trail tomorrow.