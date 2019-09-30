

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to spend $10 billion over the next four years to create 500,000 new child-care spaces in Canada.

In an announcement at a child-care centre in Vancouver, Singh says a right to accessible and affordable child care would be enshrined in law under an NDP government.

That legislation would include provisions for training new child-care workers and ensuring they are paid appropriate wages.

The goal is to make sure care is available either at no cost, or a low cost of around $10 per day, for all families by 2030.

Singh repeatedly attacked the record of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who he said "walked away" from families in need of child-care support.

It was Singh's seventh straight day in British Columbia, where he has made several regionally focused announcements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.