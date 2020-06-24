An NDP MPP is apologizing for using "unparliamentarily language" when speaking to Premier Doug Ford during a heated exchange in the legislature today.

During Question Period this morning, Taras Natyshak, the MPP for the riding of Essex, was heard calling Ford a "piece of s*** in the legislature," a comment he later withdrew.

"I used unparliamentarily language in the House in a question to the premier and I want to take the opportunity to apologize to the premier and to my colleagues in the House," Natyshak said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"I try to hold myself to a higher standard and today my frustrations and my fears for my community definitely got the best of me. I apologize. It is not something I'm inclined to do. But I'm fearful. I'm scared for my community. I'm scared for the families that are suffering."

Windsor-Essex is the only region in Ontario that has not yet entered Stage 2 of the province's re-opening plan, a decision Ford made due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among migrant farm workers in the area.

"I'm scared for the businesses, particularly those in the farming community who are now receiving threats to their lives and to their children because of some of the comments that they believe Doug Ford has made in pointing out certain farms in a broad swath," Natyshak said.

"That isn't acceptable. It doesn't bring everyone together and it is not the type of leadership that we have been calling for for weeks."

During his daily COVID-19 update at Queen's Park on Wednesday afternoon, Ford announced that with the exception of Leamington and Kingsville, all of Windsor-Essex will be permitted to enter Stage 2 starting tomorrow.

Responding to Natyshak's comments in the legislature, Ford said it was "water off a duck's back."

"I've never heard anyone swear in the over 200 times I've been in the House," Ford said. "You just don't do that. But you know, it happens. I forgive the guy. Let's just move on."

Ford announced Wednesday that local health officials will be sending mobile testing units to large farms and urged migrant workers to submit to testing, assuring them that they will be looked after if they become ill.

“No one will lose their job if you have COVID-19, no one will be sent home for COVID-19 – and if you test positive for COVID-19 and you need to isolate, you are eligible for WSIB, and if you have worked here last year and have a social insurance number, you may be able to apply for the CERB,” he said.

Ontario Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer estimates that approximately 1,000 farm workers in the region have been tested so far, with most infected employees showing no symptoms.

Provincial health officials have also now said they will develop new guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 positive workers, allowing them to return to work, provided they are kept away from other workers and housed separate from uninfected workers.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Natyshak was critical of Ford's response to the situation.

"I am incredibly frustrated that it has taken up till now, today, for the premier to finally announce that he is putting the resources forward, we hope, although I haven't seen any details, that will start to mitigate and support the workers on farms," he said.

"Migrant workers who come here in good faith, who come here generationally, who come here with hope that they can provide for their families and look for the protections that we should all be afforded in this province."