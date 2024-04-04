

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - NDP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election.

The federal New Democrats delivered the news in a joint announcement, saying all three want more family time after years of dedicated public service.

Angus , a 20-year veteran of Parliament Hill, confirmed his own plans to leave politics earlier Thursday, saying it's time to pass the baton.

“One political era is ending, and another begins,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

New federal boundary changes also played a role in their decisions.

Angus 's northern Ontario riding of Timmins-James Bay is set to expand, a change Angus says will demand new energy to build relationships with constituents in so many communities.

Hughes, a longtime deputy Speaker who also represents northern Ontario, will see her riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing disappear entirely in the next federal election.

“I look forward to helping elect that next generation of progressive MPs, but it's time for me to start planning on spending more time with my family,” Hughes said in a statement.

Blaney, who serves as party whip, said it's time for her to also focus on her family and stay closer to home, describing it as “an incredibly difficult decision to step away from politics.”

“It's been an honour to serve British Columbians over the past nine years, and I'll continue to fight for them until the next election,” she said.

In a statement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh thanked all three for their years of advocacy and their contributions to the party.

Nearly a quarter of the NDP's caucus have announced they are set to step down, or have done so already.

Longtime British Columbia MPs Randall Garrison and Richard Cannings have already announced they don't plan to run again. Winnipeg MP Daniel Blaikie quit his seat to work with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

Despite policy gains through a political pact with the minority Liberal government, the NDP has so far struggled to translate its efforts to establish national pharmacare and dental care plans into public support.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, are eyeing NDP seats in British Columbia and northern Ontario by campaigning on affordability and opposing the federal price on pollution, arguing it is driving up the cost of goods for Canadians.

The next federal election must take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.