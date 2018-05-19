NDP's Horwath rules out corner store sale of beer and wine in Ontario
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes a point to Chief Rudy Turtle of the Grassy Narrows First Nation on the reserve on Friday, May 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 5:00AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2018 12:05PM EDT
THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Ontario's New Democrat leader says she would not change regulations to allow corner stores to sell beer and wine in the province.
Campaigning in Thunder Bay, Ont., Andrea Horwath says the current system is working and there's no need to change it.
She made the remarks a day after Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said he would change the rules if elected June 7.
He announced that the Tories would allow beer, wine, cider and coolers to be sold in corner stores, box stores and any grocery store.
The sale of beer and wine has been a perennial issue in Ontario politics.
The promise of liberalized sales, such as those in Quebec, once helped propel the Liberals to government in the mid-1980s.