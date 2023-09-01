Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles slammed the Ford government Friday for rolling out publicly-funded ads trumpeting its housing plan days after a scathing auditor-general report criticized its rezoning of Greenbelt lands.

The ads, which have been circulating on social media, trumpet the fact that “Ontario is growing” and that the province has a plan to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031. They link to a website highlighting government actions to build more homes.

“It certainly looks as though this government is using public money for a flashy advertising blitz to distract from the fact that they are under investigation for corruption,” Stiles told reporters, referring to an RCMP review over whether to launch a criminal investigation into the land swap. “We know this isn't about housing. It's about the premier trying to distract from his government's corruption scandal.”

Ford and his ministers have defended themselves against criticism about rezoning Greenbelt lands which they previously said they wouldn’t touch, saying the priority is building more homes, even if the process was not perfect.

However, the auditor-general found in her report that the government would have been able to meet its housing target without opening up the protected lands for development.

The rezoning, which was improperly guided by a few developers, resulted in select parcels of land suddenly jumping in value by hundreds of millions of dollars, her report found.

In a statement to CP24.com Friday, a spokesperson from Ford’s office said that the housing ads went through an approval process with the auditor general.

“All government advertising goes through a standard process that involves review and approval by the auditor general,” the statement read. “Our government received a clear mandate to build at least 1.5 million homes and we will continue to keep people informed on what we are doing to fulfil that promise.”

Ford went on the offensive during a news conference Thursday, saying that he "doesn't give a hoot" about the developers and aggressively suggested that any reporter who owns a home shouldn’t be allowed to question his government’s tactics for getting more homes built.

According to the auditor-general’s estimate, a few developers who bought cheap land in the Greenbelt before the government’s rezoning made hundreds of millions of dollars from the change overnight.

Facing public scrutiny, Ford has threatened to return re-zoned lands to the Greenbelt if developers do not move quickly to build homes there.

This week the province’s integrity commissioner found that Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules around the Greenbelt land swap and that the process was marked by “deception.”

The finding has resulted in a chorus of calls for Clark to resign, but Ford has stood by him and said he will continue to carry out the government’s plans.

Clark’s former chief of staff, Ryan Amato, quit over the scandal last week. Critics have said it’s unlikely he acted without any direction from superiors.

Stiles said she’s also “very concerned” about indications that government business is being conducted on apps like WhatsApp or personal cell phones.

“We know the premier uses his private device for a lot of calls. And so we know also that there's long periods around the time that a lot of these things were happening where there are no phone records on his official government devices. Well that's unacceptable, it's unacceptable,” Stiles said. “The premier needs to be clear and transparent with Ontarians.

She added that “you can be darn sure that when the legislature returns, we will be raising this and we will be demanding the release of those records.”