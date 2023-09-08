OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.

Melody Hurtubise, president of the union, said in an interview that a total of 487 terminations were issued late last week, including 372 special needs educational assistants and 115 early childhood educators. According to Hurtubise, these terminations occurred within the casual pool of EAs, rather than the permanent workforce.

“We are already short-staffed,” Hurtubise said in an interview with CP24. “Close to 60, 70 per cent of our absences are not being filled. We have a dire need for specialized EAs.”

Hurtubise says the notices of termination, one of which has been seen by CP24, were sent on Friday evening, a move Hurtubise calls “unacceptable.”

“This was the Friday of a long weekend, after hours, and the board has made numerous errors in these terminations, which is likely going to result in hundreds of grievances,” she continued.

In a statement to CP24, representatives from the PDSB said the terminations were the result of casual EAs not working enough days in the last school year – the minimum number of days, per the collective agreement between OPSEU and ODSB, is 40. According to PDSB, the affected contractors had either not worked at all, had not worked the minimum number of days, or “had not complied with the annual obligation to disclose their criminal background.”

Additionally, the Peel District School Board says they have added “approximately 500” EAs to the casual list since the last school year.

But Hurtubise, among other EAs who spoke with CP24 on the condition of anonymity, says the board’s calculations for these recent terminations are incorrect.

“Most of the members did in fact complete their required hours, or were on WSIB leaves for being injured in the workplace,” she said. “Many of them were hired late in the school year and their hours weren’t prorated properly.”

One EA affected by the mass terminations was hurt on the job last year and legally missed work due to their injury, they said. They’re now unable to return to work unless they re-apply for their old job.

“I want to go back,” they said. “I love my students. I love the job I do. These are the best people on the planet and I love coming into work...I couldn’t work while I was injured. This isn’t really fair.”

“Our EAs are stretched thin as it is,” said Hurtubise. “We’re dealing with vulnerable students who are experiencing high-risk behaviours. They are flight risks, or have personal care issues. Having a lack of EA support means students aren’t getting the support they’re legally entitled to.”