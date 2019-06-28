

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that nearly 600 charges have been laid as part of a months-long investigation into a street gang that is believed to be responsible for a wide range of criminal activity, including the trafficking of large quantities of fentanyl.

The investigation, dubbed Project Kraken, targeted the activities of the Chester Le gang.

Deputy Chief Jim Ramer says that on Thursday hundreds of officers from a dozen jurisdictions fanned out across the region to execute 41 search warrants and three arrest warrants. As a result, he said that a total of 55 people were arrested.

Those people, as well as 18 others that were previously taken into custody in connection with the investigation, now face a combined 599 charges.

Ramer said that the arrests have “significantly disrupted the criminal operations and the hierarchy of the Chester Le gang,” which is named after the Scarborough neighbourhood that it originated it.

“Investigators were able to substantiate and now allege that the Chester Le gang was involved in extensive gun and drug activity. They were also able to allege that numerous members committed brazen armed robberies while having a callous disregard for public safety,” he said. “It is further alleged based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation that the Chester Le gang operated as a coordinated criminal organization. Many of the charges laid in this investigation reflect that allegation.”

Fentanyl with street value of $250K seized

During Thursday’s raids, police seized 23 firearms with a street value of approximately $85,000 as well as 1,100 grams of fentanyl with a street value of approximately $250,000 and 1,050 grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately $116,000.

Ramer said that investigators are alleging that some of the alleged gang members taken into custody were trafficking fentanyl to communities in Thunder Bay, Sarnia and Peterborough.

He said that some members of the gang also participated in violent armed robberies, including two in which firearms were discharged after the suspects rammed a tow truck through the front of jewelry stores.

It is also alleged that the gang may have some connections to an ongoing turf war involving tow truck drivers in the east end of the city. Police say that seven people facing charges are tow truck drivers, though a list of the charges that those people are facing has not been provided.

“Within the conspiracies that were laid, there were certain incidents, certain occurrences where tow truck drivers were armed with firearms and were involved in certain occurrences that are part of this investigation,” Supt. Steven Watts of the TPS Organized Crime Enforcement unit told reporters without providing further details.

Investigation began eight months ago

Police say that the multi-jurisdictional investigation began about eight months ago after investigators received information criminal acts believed to have taken place at the gang’s behest over the last four years.

As the investigation progressed it widened in scope and, at one point, information was even passed on to Ontario Provincial Police regarding the involvement of an organized crime group in an attempt to influence a decision at the municipal government level.

“We were made aware of the involvement of organized crime entities in a process to influence a decision on the approved use of commercial property located in a municipality. It is still under investigation,” Chief Supt. Karl Thomas told reporters, specifying that the matter was in relation to a cannabis facility.

Police say that the charges laid in connection with the investigation include firearm and drug trafficking offences, offences related to participating in a criminal organization and offences related to numerous robberies.

Ramer said that while investigators did have some information suggesting that members of the gang could be responsible for murders in the past, no charges have been laid in connection with unsolved homicides at this point.