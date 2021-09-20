Nearly 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the weekend as Toronto’s ‘Days of Vaxtion’ initiative brought mobile clinics to parks, street corners and even a bathhouse.

City officials say that there were a total of 92 pop up clinics held in conjunction with the initiative with those clinics administering a combined total of 7,599 doses of vaccine over a four-day period.

They say that clinics were located in areas of the city with lower rates of vaccine coverage with a particular focus paid to “locations that are part of Torontonian's everyday lives.

Some of the more novel locations used included a TTC bus parked in the middle of Kensington market and the Steamworks bathhouse on Church Street.

There were also multiple clinics held at TTC subway stations.

"Thank you to the nearly 7,600 residents who stepped forward to get their first or second dose during the Days of Vaxtion. Our steady progress helping people get vaccinated is continuing. I want to thank everyone on Team Toronto who helped run our many vaccination clinics across the city over the last four days,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release issued on Monday morning. “I continue to urge all eligible Toronto residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the progress we have made fighting COVID-19 and reopening our city."

Tory had previously referred to this weekend’s push as a “mega event in micro installments” and has warned that getting the hundreds of thousands of Torontonians who have not yet been vaccinated to roll up their sleeves will be a “painstaking process.”

There is, however, some reason for hope.

Toronto officials have said that they have seen a rise in vaccination, particularly first doses, since the province announced its plans to implement a mandatory certificate system earlier this month.

They have also suggested that polling has shown a decrease in the number of Torontonians who describe themselves as vaccine hesitant.

"Toronto is a world-leader in vaccination rates, and with 7,599 more vaccines administered during our Days of Vaxtion campaign, we are continuing to see the results of our persistent work to bring vaccines directly to where people are at,” Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said in the press release. “Toronto Public Health, our Team Toronto partners, and Vaccine Ambassadors in communities all across Toronto are working hard to break down every barrier and build every bridge to vaccination."

About 84.5 per cent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of last week and nearly 79 per cent were fully vaccinated. Those numbers are scheduled to be updated on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has said that Ontario will have to get at least 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated to account for the increased infectiousness of the Delta variant.