Nearly a dozen Toronto schools are being closed due to COVD-19 investigations as the city’s public health unit defends their decision to keep facilities open to in-person learning.

The Toronto District School Board made the announcement Monday night on Twitter.

“On the advice of @TOPublicHealth students and staff at the following schools are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6 to allow (Toronto Public Health) additional time to investigate COVID cases,” the school board said.

The following schools will be closed as of Tuesday:

• Charles E Webster Public School (1990 Keele Street)

• D.A. Morrison Middle School (271 Glenhill Avenue)

• Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute (800 Greenwood Avenue)

• Donwood Park Public School (61 Dorcot Avenue)

• East York Collegiate Institute (650 Cosburn Avenue)

• Ellesmere-Statton Public School (739 Ellesmere Road)

• Etienne Brule Junior School (50 Cloverhill Road)

• Grenoble Public School (9 Grenoble Drive)

• Lillion Public School (1059 Lillian Street)

• Riversale Collegiate Institute (1094 Gerrard Street)

• Valley Park Middle School (130 Overlea Boulevard)

All students in one of these 11 schools will continue their education using remote learning.

No further details have been provided about the COVID-19 investigations.

The news comes hours after Peel Region’s public health unit announced it would be closing all schools on Tuesday in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. The move to online learning will last until at least April 18.

No other Ontario public health unit has said it would be closing schools and Minister of Education has consistently said that schools and child-care facilities should remain open during the provincewide shutdown.

Toronto Public Health (TPH), meanwhile, has said that the city will "closely monitor and assess COVID-19 cases" in schools.

"As of April 5, TPH is not recommending the shift to remote learning for schools in Toronto. TPH will continue to manage risk on a school-by-school basis, taking immediate and appropriate action to address these complex outbreaks," the statement read.

The public health unit also said that the decision would be revisited on a daily basis.

