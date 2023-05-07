Ahead of Mother’s Day, OpenTable has revealed its annual list of Canada’s 100 most popular brunch spots – and almost half of them are within driving distance of Toronto.

The list is compiled using more than one million reviews left by verified diners in five provinces, OpenTable said in a news release published last week.

Of the 100 brunch spots, 49 are in southern Ontario, 29 are in B.C., nine are in Alberta, eight are in Quebec, and five are in Atlantic Canada.

The following 49 restaurants – all within a day trip of Toronto – made the list:

Kitchen 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto.

Allen’s, 143 Danforth Ave., Toronto.

Almond Butterfly Bistro, 792 Dundas St. W., Toronto.

Amal Restaurant, 131 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto.

Ancaster Mill, 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster.

Beertown Public House, 125 Wellington St., Toronto.

Blackshop Restaurant & Lounge, 595 Hespeler Rd., Cambridge.

Café Boulud, 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto.

Cambridge Mill, 100 Water St. N., Cambridge.

Capeesh Kitchen & Cellar, 59 Grand River St. N., Paris.

Charcoal Steak House, 2980 King St. E., Kitchener.

Chula Taberna Mexicana, 1058 Gerrard St. E., Toronto.

CLOCKWORK, 100 Front St. W., Toronto.

Craft Farmacy, 449 Wharncliffe Rd. S., Ste. 1, London.

Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., North York.

Earth to Table: Bread Bar, 105 Gordon St., Guelph.

Elora Mill Restaurant, 77 Mill St. W., Elora, Ont.

Golf's Steak House & Seafood, 598 Lancaster St. W., Kitchener.

Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen, 119 Harbord St., Toronto.

La Vecchia - Marine Parade, 90 Marine Parade Dr., Etobicoke.

Lake House Restaurant, 3100 N Service Rd., Vineland Station.

Le Sélect Bistro, 432 Wellington St. W., Toronto.

Maison Selby, 592 Sherbourne St., Toronto.

Marked, 132 John St., Toronto.

Mira Mira Diner, 1963 Queen St. E., Toronto.

ONE Restaurant, 116 Yorkville Ave., Toronto.

Parallel, 217 Geary Ave., Toronto.

Radius®, 151 James St. S, Hamilton.

Rapscallion & Co., 178 James St. N., Hamilton.

REIGN, 100 Front St. W., Toronto.

RH Courtyard Restaurant at RH Toronto, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto.

Rust Bistrobar, 1801 Walkers Line. Unit 7, Burlington.

Sassafraz,100 Cumberland St., Toronto.

Sole Restaurant, 83 Erb St. W., Building Two, Waterloo.

Spencer's at the Waterfront, 1340 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington.

Stillwaters Plate and Pour, 61 Grand River St. N., Paris.

Taps Public House, 6570 Meadowvale Town Centre Crl., Mississauga.

Terroni Sud Forno Produzione e Spaccio, 22 Sackville St., Toronto.

The Bauer Kitchen, 187 King St. S., #102, Waterloo.

The Common Stove, 27 Mississauga St. W., Orillia.

The Drawing Room, The Prince of Wales Hotel, 6 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The Friendly Society, 8 Mill St. W., Elora.

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery, 4556 Lincoln Ave., Beamsville.

The Good Son Restaurant- Don Mills, 11 Karl Fraser Rd., North York.

The KTCHN, 3000 Line 11 N., Hawkestone.

The Mule, 41 King William St., Hamilton.

The Royal Hotel, 247 Picton Main St., Picton.

Tiara Restaurant, 55 Byron St., Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Undefined, 5 King William St., Hamilton.