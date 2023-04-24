A new poll suggests just under half of Toronto voters have still not made up their minds about who they will vote for in June's mayoral byelection.

The survey, conducted by Liaison Strategies for the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada, found that 43 per cent of respondents were unsure who they would vote for if an election were held today, two pints less than when they conducted a survey a week earlier and 45 per cent said they hadn’t decided.

Among decided candidates, there seems to be a tight race between three candidates; Olivia Chow (13 per cent), Josh Matlow (12 per cent), and Mark Saunders (11 per cent).

Brad Bradford trailed at six per cent, followed by Ana Bailao and Mitzi Hunter, each with five percent. Anthony Perruzza and Anthony Furey each came in at one percent . Three per cent said they would vote for a candidate who wasn’t on the survey.

Among the leading candidates, Saunders saw the strongest support in Etobicoke (18 per cent), while Matlow and Chow saw their strongest support in North York (15 per cent each).

The survey offers a rough sketch of where the race stands now, but just over two months remain before voters head to the polls on June 26 and nominations remain open until May 12.

The survey also asked respondents about crime and safety. It found that 61 per cent of Torontonians feel there is more crime in their community compared to the same time last year, with 51 per cent saying they live within 1 km of an area where they'd be afraid to walk alone at night.

In terms of how to deal with the issue, respondents were split, with 39 per cent favouring cutting funding from the police budget in order to spend more on social services and 37 per cent opposing the idea.

Some 38 per cent of respondents said they worry that they or a family member could be the victim of crime on public transit.

The poll surveyed 1,264 Toronto voters through Interactive Voice Recording (IVR) between April 21 and April 22. The poll is considered accurate to within plus or minus 2.75 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.