Ontario's education minister suggested Wednesday there wouldn't be much movement at the bargaining table with education workers ahead of a looming strike despite the union proposing a counter offer.

The government has said it would return to the table if the mediator asks, and had wanted to hear if the Canadian Union of Public Employees' new offer was "reasonable." But Stephen Lecce said Wednesday any new proposal must include cancelling a strike planned for Friday.

"Take the threat off the table and let’s talk," he said in a news conference.

"We’ve been very clear. We stand ready to negotiate with any willing partner, but they’ve got to take the strike off the table on Friday. We will not accept a strike this Friday or any day."

The 55,000 workers such as early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians plan to walk off the job, despite looming legislation that would make it illegal. CUPE has not indicated whether the strike would go beyond Friday.

The Ontario government has introduced a bill – and is hoping to pass it this week – to impose a contract on the education workers and ban them from striking upon threat of steep fines.

CUPE negotiators presented a counter-offer late Tuesday night in response to the imposed contract terms in the legislation. The union has not provided details of its new proposal.

The government originally offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the new, imposed four-year deal would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.

CUPE has said that framing is not accurate because the raises actually depend on hourly wages and pay scales, so the majority of workers who earn less than $43,000 in a year wouldn't get 2.5 per cent.

CUPE has said its workers, which make on average $39,000 a year, are generally the lowest paid in schools and had been seeking annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent.

The union's original proposal also included overtime at two times the regular pay rate, 30 minutes of paid prep time per day for educational assistants and ECEs, an increase in benefits and professional development for all workers.

Several boards, including the Toronto District School Board, have said they will have to close schools because they can't operate safely without the CUPE-represented staff.

Several other unions, including the teachers' unions currently in bargaining with the government, have expressed solidarity with CUPE. The most notable example is Labourers' International Union of North America — LiUNA — which endorsed Ford's Progressive Conservatives in the spring election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as the federal justice and labour ministers, have criticized the Ontario government for pre-emptively including the Constitution's notwithstanding clause in the legislation, saying it shouldn't be used to suspend workers' rights.

The clause allows the legislature to override portions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.