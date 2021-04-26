

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Emergency crews say a quick-thinking neighbour with a ladder was able to rescue two children from a burning home in Newmarket prior to their arrival on Monday morning.

York Regional Police say that after 5 a.m. Monday they were called to 1092 Warby Trail, near Leslie Street for a house fire.

Police said that prior to their arrival, a neighbour hoisted a ladder alongside the home and rescued two children.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.