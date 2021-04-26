Neighbour with ladder rescues two children from burning home in Newmarket
A burned roof of a home in Newmarket is seen on April 26, 2021. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 7:16AM EDT
Emergency crews say a quick-thinking neighbour with a ladder was able to rescue two children from a burning home in Newmarket prior to their arrival on Monday morning.
York Regional Police say that after 5 a.m. Monday they were called to 1092 Warby Trail, near Leslie Street for a house fire.
Police said that prior to their arrival, a neighbour hoisted a ladder alongside the home and rescued two children.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.