Network outage at Toronto Pearson Airport ahead of long weekend
People line up before entering the security at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Friday, September 1, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 1, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Toronto Pearson International Airport said normal wait times have returned after a network outage took place ahead of the long weekend on Friday.
Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA) reported the network outage at Terminal 1’s transborder checkpoint just after 9:30 a.m.
“[It] is causing longer than usual wait-times. Your patience is appreciated,” CATSA said in a social media post.
Less than an hour later, Pearson said lines have improved, but passengers should be aware that wait times have “ebbed and flowed throughout” the morning.
“Things are currently operating well at the airport with normal wait times at T1 transborder. We are working with CATSA to resolve their outage, but at this point it is having a minimal impact on airport operations,” Pearson told CTV News Toronto.
CATSA is working to resolve the issue as “quickly as possible,” the agency said.