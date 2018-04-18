

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A judge has set a trial date in the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife and dumping her body in Vaughan two years ago.

The trial against Dr. Mohammed Shamji will begin April 1, 2019.

The body of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, was found stuffed in a suitcase in a wooded area in Kleinburg in December 2016.

Police allege that Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.

Shamji was arrested a day after his wife’s body was discovered.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains. Shamji was confined pending trial.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The couple’s three children are in the care of Fric-Shamji’s parents.

He is next expected to appear in court on May 30.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.