

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Warning: Some of the details in this story are disturbing

A Toronto neurosurgeon accused in the violent death of his physician wife in a case that shocked the city pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Toronto courtroom Monday.

The body of 40-year-old Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was discovered in a suitcase in a wooded area in Kleinberg back in December 2016. An autopsy found that she died of strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.

Her husband, Dr. Mohammed Shamji was arrested at a coffee shop at Lakeshore Road East and Highway 10 in Mississauga a day later.

In an agreed statement of facts read aloud in court Monday, Shamji admitted that he struck his wife multiple times after the two got into an argument in the bedroom of their home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area on Nov. 30 while their three children were asleep. The argument came two days after she filed divorce papers.

According to the document, Fric-Shamji suffered injuries all over her body – including a broken neck and ribs – before her husband choked her to death.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter went to her parents’ bedroom to investigate when she heard a noise and was ordered back to bed by her father.

Shamji then stuffed his wife’s body in a suitcase and drove north of the city, where he dumped the suitcase in the Humber River.

According to the statement of facts, Shamji then carried on with his daily routines, including performing surgeries the next day.

He lied about his wife’s whereabouts and planted phone messages to try and implicate her lover.

After his arrest, Shamji was charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains. He has been in custody since.

According to colleagues, Fric-Shamji was a “talented” family doctor who was dedicated to improving the health-care system.

Shamji was a noted neurosurgeon at Toronto Western Hospital, who also held a position as Professor of Surgery at The University of Toronto.

The couple had three children together, who are now in the custody of their maternal grandparents.

Lawyer Jean DeMarco, who represents the Fric family, said that they will not be issuing a statement until after Shamji has been sentenced.

She said the family has mostly stayed silent due to a custody battle and civil suit that each stretched on for about a year.

However she did say that Fric-Shamji’s parents support the development in the case.

“I can tell you that they did support the plea. Although it was the Crown’s decision, they did support the plea.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 8.

DeMarco said that while the family did not want the children to be in court for their father’s guilty plea Monday, the eldest daughter was “fairly adamant” that she be in the courtroom.

According to the agreed statement of facts, on the night of the murder one of the children heard banging, then heard her mother scream, and then heard silence.

Shamji’s guilty plea Monday means that she will not be forced to take the stand in a trial, though she gave a full day of testimony at the preliminary inquiry.