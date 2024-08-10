Officials have seized another batch of unauthorized sexual enhancement products from retailers in Ontario after they were found to contain "dangerous ingredients."

An advisory issued by Health Canada on Aug. 7 said the products were seized from retailers in Toronto, Kitchener, Etobicoke, and Niagara, Ont. after being found to contain the unauthorized prescription medications Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Levodopa, and Prasterone.

The federal agency says the medications should not be used without the supervision of a healthcare professional and could pose “serious health risks” to consumers, including “life-threatening low blood pressure.”

The seizure included a total of 15 products, a majority of which were sexual enhancement capsules from the brand “Rhino.” It also included capsules called “Horny Goat Weed” and “Pink Pussycat Honey,” a dietary supplement advertised to illicit “maximum arousal.”

A full list of seized products can be found here.

Consumers in possession of the products are being asked to stop using them immediately and to consult their healthcare professional. Any adverse effects or events resulting from their use should be reported to Health Canada, the notice says.