New Brunswick reports first COVID-19 death
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 4, 2020 10:52AM EDT
FREDERICTON - New Brunswick public health officials are reporting the province's first death from COVID-19.
In social media posts, the family of a man in his 80s who had been living in the Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B., said he died from the virus this morning.
The long-term care home in northern New Brunswick has experienced an outbreak and as of Wednesday had been linked to eight COVID-19 cases.
More coming.