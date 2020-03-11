New Brunswick reports first presumptive COVID-19 case
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 5:17PM EDT
FREDERICTON - New Brunswick public health officials are reporting the province's first presumptive case of COVID-19.
Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, made the announcement Wednesday.
New Brunswick is the first province east of Quebec to report a presumptive case of the disease linked to the novel coronavirus.
