Mayor John Tory says he has signed a new bylaw ordering people who do not live together to stay at least two metres apart in all public parks and squares.

“Any two people who don't live together who fail to keep two metres of distance between them in a park or public square will be subject to prosecution and will, upon conviction, be liable for a fine of up to $5,000,” the mayor said, adding that the city aims to set the fine at $750.

He noted that the purpose of the bylaw is to “drive home” the message that people must stay away from each other to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

“This is a deadly virus that has already tragically claimed the lives of Toronto residents, Tory said. “Given the surge in cases and deaths that we have seen in places like New York and Italy, we must do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 now to save lives in the weeks and months ahead.”

Tory said the bylaw will be in effect for at least 30 days.

The mayor said people continue to ignore the advice to stay apart and are even “flocking” to parks and closed playgrounds to gather and play sports.

“This will further the spread of COVID-19 in our city and will contribute to the costing of lives… Not only does this misbehavior on the part of a small number put people's own health at risk, it puts their families at risk and all of our families across the city for that matter,” he said.

“It will also prolong this terrible emergency and the damage it is doing to the lives of residents, to their employment, and to their finances, prolonging this trauma for many more months. Why would we want to do that?”

Tory said that if two or three residents of the same household want to go to the park together, it is "perfectly OK" as long as they stay two metres away from others who do not reside with them.

"We are not saying to people, ‘Don’t go to the park,'" Tory said. "We are just asking for people to engage in common sense behaviour."

Tory said enforcement will being immediately.

"The public has been warned many times," the mayor noted. "Now it is into the realm of enforcement."