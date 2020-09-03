

The Canadian Press





Officials say 15 new cases of Salmonella have been reported in Canada in relation to an outbreak linked to U.S.-grown peach es.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says authorities have confirmed a total of 48 illnesses in Quebec and Ontario as of Wednesday.

The agency says peach es imported from the U.S. are under investigation, but there's no evidence to suggest that homegrown peach es pose a risk.

California-based grower Prima Wawona has recall ed several varieties of fresh peach es sold in Canada between June 1 and Aug. 22 over contamination concerns.

The yellow, white and organic peach es were sold under various brand names, including Extrafresh, Harvest Sweet, Prima, Sweet 2 Eat, Sweet O, Sweet Value, Wawona and Wegmans.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging consumers to not eat, use, sell or serve recall ed peach es or products made with them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.