

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 14-year-old boy charged in the murder of a Hamilton teen stabbed to death outside of his school in October is now facing new charges.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and an 18-year-old suspect were charged with first-degree murder following the fatal October 7 stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey.

The first-degree murder charge was later dropped against the older suspect, who now faces charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and administering a noxious substance.

Bracci-Selvey was attacked with a knife in front of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School at around 1:30 p.m. The stabbing was witnessed by several people, including the boy’s mother, who had come to the school to pick him up that afternoon.

During a court appearance on Thursday, additional charges were laid against the 14-year-old suspect.

Police say the charges relate to a separate alleged incident involving another victim.

This incident, Hamilton police say, occurred prior to the homicide and the victim came forward with a complaint after the suspect was arrested in Bracci-Selvey’s murder.

The new charges include forcible confinement, uttering threats, and assault causing bodily harm.

The accused is currently in police custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.

-With files from CTV Toronto's Tracy Tong