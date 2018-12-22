

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old Toronto man is facing new charges in an ongoing investigation involving the luring and sexual assault of teenage girls, Toronto police say.

Sometime prior to Oct. 31, police allege a suspect lured a 14-year-old girl through social media applications.

He allegedly met the girl in the Front and York streets area and took her to a nearby hotel where she was sexually assaulted.

After the assault took place, investigators allege the girl was offered a birth control pill.

A suspect identified as Shu “Andrew” Yi, 28, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and luring a child under 16.

On Dec. 18, Yi was arrested and charged in connection to a second incident.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly contacted through online applications and the suspect asked the victim to send him naked images.

He later met her at Union Station and took her to a condo where she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect allegedly offered the victim a birth control pill after the assault took place.

Yi now faces two additional charges of sexual assault and an additional count of luring a child under 18.

He is known to use the names “addme4andrew” and “andrewITO” on social media applications.

He is scheduled to appear next in court at Old City Hall on Jan. 4, 2019.

Anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Yi in the past is urged to contact police at 416-808-8500.