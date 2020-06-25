Mayor John Tory is pushing for the development of a new community safety model that he says will mostly replace the need for cops to respond to calls for people in crisis and will ultimately lead to a reduction in the billion-dollar police budget.

At a news conference at city hall on Thursday morning, Tory announced his support for a package of recommendations that are aimed at bringing “real change” to policing in the wake of the global movement against anti-Black racism that was spurred by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The recommendations, which still need to be approved by city council at a meeting next week, call for staff to report back on an “alternative model of community safety” that would be less reliant on police officers to respond to calls for people in crisis. The recommendations also ask staff to “detail the likely reductions to the Toronto Police Service” budget that would result from the new model and come up with a plan to reallocate the savings to “critical community and social services.”

“To the tens of thousands of Torontonians who have called and emailed my office over the last couple weeks and to those who have peacefully taken to the streets to march and protest I hope this comprehensive roster of change will tell you that we see you, we hear you and we are listening,” Tory said in making the announcement. “As mayor I am committed to listening to learning and taking concrete action that will improve the day to day lives of indigenous, Black and other marginalized Torontonians.”

Over the last month there have been two high profile incidents in the Greater Toronto Area in which individuals ended up death after police were called to their homes to help them deal with a mental health crisis.

On May 27, 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death from a balcony at a High Park apartment after her mother had asked police to bring her to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Then over the weekend, 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry was fatally shot after police were called to his Mississauga apartment because he was not taking his medication and was in distress.

Both incidents are currently being probed by the Special Investigations Unit.

Speaking at city hall, Tory said that police are asked to attend approximately 32,000 calls for people in distress each year and that it has become clear that there are better ways to respond to many of those calls.

“In order to eradicate systematic racism within our police service and on a broader basis as well we have to rethink in some cases whether police represent the right community response at all,” he said. “I strongly support this re-examination because I think we have to ask and answer these questions now because you cannot say that a system that sees people in crisis calling out for help and ending up losing their lives, you cannot say that is a system that is working.”

18 recommendations

Tory’s motion makes a total of 18 recommendations that extend well beyond just the creation of a new community safety model for some calls.

It also asks council to request that the Toronto Police Services board implement a plan to equip all officers with body-worn cameras by January and to “ensure consequences for unauthorized de-activation or covering of the cameras.”

There are also several recommendations pertaining to inquiries and reports that were not fully implemented.

It specifically singles out one recommendation from a 2014 report by Justice Frank Iacobucci that would require that police notify crisis intervention units of every call involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

There is also a call for council to ask the province “in the strongest possible terms” to implement proposed reforms from Justice Michael Tulloch that were “focused on enhancing the independence and notifications requirements of the Special Investigations Unit.”

“The spotlight is now on policing worldwide but in our city we have talked about this for some time,” Deputy Mayor Michael Thomson, a former member of the police services board, said during Thursday’s press conference. “In 2016, I proposed a series of motions to address the issue around the police budget and police budget and we looked at ways to reallocate those funds to help with some of the social issues. We were not successful then. But I do believe and I do hope that members of council will now be able to come together and address this issue once and for all.”