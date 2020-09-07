

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported inside the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The positive case of the novel coronavirus was inside the store Uniqlo, Cadillac Fairview (CF) confirmed on Monday.

CF did not state when the confirmed case was last present at the store nor did they confirm whether it was an employee or a customer.

“The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by public health by arranging a deep-clean of the client space,” a spokesperson said.

“At the same time, CF has undertaken extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex.”

The spokesperson said “no further action is required” and therefore the shopping centre remains open for business.