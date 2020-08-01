For the second straight day, the number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario surpassed 100.

Ontario reported 124 new cases of the virus today, down slightly from the 134 reported one day earlier.

With 89 new cases confirmed on Thursday, 76 on Wednesday, and 111 on Tuesday, the rolling five-day average of new infections in Ontario now stands at 107, down from 160 one week ago

More than 33,000 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, resulting in a case positivity rate of 0.4 per cent.

Nearly 27,000 cases remain under investigation.

"Locally, 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

Peel Region saw a notable spike in new cases with 33 reported over the past 24 hours, more than double the number of new infections reported in Toronto (16).

Seventeen new cases were reported in Ottawa and 16 were confirmed in Windsor-Essex today.

People under the age of 40 represented a little more than 50 per cent of all new infections (66).

Two more deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 2,777.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario is now 39,333 but only 1,319 are still considered to be active.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to drop in the province.

There are 73 people infected with COVID-19 receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals and of those, 27 are in intensive care and 12 are on ventilators.

The number of active outbreaks in long-term care homes rose to 35 on Saturday after one new outbreak was confirmed over the past 24 hours.

New cases in the GTA:

Peel Region: 33

Toronto: 16:

York Region: 7

Halton: 3

Durham: 0