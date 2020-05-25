For the fifth consecutive day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario surpassed 400.

Ontario is now reporting 404 new cases of the virus, down from the 460 reported one day prior.

There were 412 new cases of the virus reported on Friday, 441 on Thursday, and 413 on Wednesday.

According to the province’s epidemiological summary released Monday, which provides data from one day earlier, there are now 25,904 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario.

While today's data marks the lowest number of new cases the province has seen in recent days, case growth does not appear to be declining at the rate health officials had previously hoped.

Earlier this month, the province saw positive signs that new cases were decreasing, with the number dropping to as low as 294 on May 9.

But the number of new cases in a single day has not dropped below 300 since that date.

The province also reported 29 more deaths on Sunday, four more than the 25 confirmed on Saturday.

There have now been 2,102 virus-related deaths in Ontario and 19,698 recoveries.

The new cases come as the province continues to lag in meeting testing targets.

Despite having the capacity to turn around 20,000 tests per day, only 8,170 tests were processed on Sunday.

Premier Doug Ford has vowed to ramp up testing numbers and is now urging anyone who feels like they may have been exposed to the virus to go to an assessment centre to get tested.

“The only way we can get those testing numbers up, the only way we can get those numbers where they need to be, is for everyone who feels they need it, to get a test. It's very simple,” the premier said on Sunday.

“I'm asking the people of Ontario, if you are worried if you have COVID-19, or that you've been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, even if you are not showing symptoms, please go get a test.”

Ford said the province will be releasing a “detailed testing strategy” sometime this week and the new strategy will include targeting certain sectors and COVID-19 “hot spots."

Other highlights from today’s data: