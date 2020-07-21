Ontario reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 today, the first time new infections in the province surpassed 200 in more than three weeks, but Mississauga’s mayor says a backlog in cases in Peel Region artificially inflated today’s data.

In the province’s latest epidemiological summary released on Tuesday morning, 57 new cases were reported in Peel Region, a number that Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said is about 35 higher than Tuesday’s true single-day total.

"We are migrating to a new data collection system that will mimic the province's and there was a bit of a backlog," she said at a news conference alongside Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday afternoon.

Crombie said of the 22 new cases in Peel Region today, only four were reported in Mississauga.

"I am delighted that we have flattened the curve here in Mississauga. I've reported two days with zero increases in fact,” Crombie said.

An additional 30 cases were reported in Toronto today and 24 new infections were confirmed in Windsor-Essex.

One notable increase was reported in Ottawa, where an additional 43 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours.

While Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex all remain in Stage 2, it should be noted that Ottawa was given the green light to advance to Stage 3 last Friday, a move which allows additional businesses to reopen and indoor dining to resume in the region.

Infectious disease specialists have warned that the virus transmits more easily in indoor spaces.

Even with the 35 additional infections reported in Peel, today’s figure still indicates an uptick in new cases compared to the 135 new infections confirmed one day prior.

With only 92 new resolved cases reported over the past 24 hours, new cases have outpaced recoveries for the fifth consecutive day, bringing the total number of active case in the province up to 1,586.

“While one day of data, today’s increase is concerning,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published on Tuesday morning.

Elliott noted that more than 50 per cent of all new cases involve people ages 39 and under (116).

“Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines: maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge,” she said.

'Just hold off on these parties'

Commenting on today’s numbers, Premier Doug Ford urged young people to “rein it in” when it comes to partying.

"I just ask people, just hold off on these parties. I don't know why everyone wants to party so badly but enough," Ford said.

"The vast majority... of all these young folks are following the protocols, procedures and a couple per cent are going a little hog wild. Guys you got to rein it in. Simple as that because again you may get through it but maybe your grandparents won't get through it. So that's the way you got to think about it."

Only one more death was reported today, bringing the total number of centrally-confirmed virus-related deaths in Ontario to 2,753.

The number of hospitalizations has seen some minor fluctuation in recent weeks with 120 COVID-19 patients now receiving care in Ontario hospitals.

There are now 36 patients in intensive care units and of those, 23 are on ventilators.

No new outbreaks were reported in long-term care homes over the past 24 hours.

New cases in GTA:

Peel Region: 57* (Officials reporting 22 today, 35 from backlog)

Toronto: 30

York: 10

Durham: 4

Halton: 2