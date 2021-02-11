The Ford government plans to release new COVID-19 modelling projections this afternoon in the wake of students returning to the classroom across most of the province and business being permitted to reopen in some Eastern Ontario public health units.

The latest projections released back on Jan. 28 suggested that the province could see the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units drop below 250 by the end of February if cases were to decline by about one per cent per day.

Since then the province has seen a slow but steady decline in new confirmed COVID-19 infections, which averages out to about a 0.53 per cent each day.

ICU numbers have also continued to decline after surpassing 400 earlier in January and now stand at 299.

Meanwhile, the province’s rolling seven-day average of new infections has also decreased to 1,264.

Back in January, the modelling had predicted case counts to fall to somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 new infections per day, depending on the course that the province followed.

The modellers, however, warned at the time that cases could increase once the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant became the dominant strain sometime in March.

“It is those jurisdictions that have maintained their public health measures while they have been coping with this new variant that have actually had some success and I worry a little bit about relaxing them as the prevalence of the new variant increases,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chairman of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said at the time.

The Ford government lifted its state of emergency earlier this week and has announced plans to gradually terminate the stay-at-home order and transition various public health units back to its five-tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions.

Today’s modelling won’t necessarily reflect the recent loosening of restrictions but should provide a snapshot of where the province currently stands, especially with the B.1.1.7 variant now circulating in the community.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch acknowledged that there could still be a third wave of the pandemic but he stressed that we have the “tools” to avoid it.

“We have come out positively on the other side of the first wave and we are in the process of coming out positively on the other side of a second wave. Both were devastating, both were damaging to health, to the economy and to human lives but we know how to prevent this and we know who to turn the ship around when case counts get high,” he said. “So for sure there is a possibility of a third wave in the spring. If we let out foot off the gas for lack of a better word we certainly can have a third wave and if the reopening strategies are conducted in a manner where we just allow transmission in the community settings to go unchecked we will see a third wave. But is preventable.”

Brown will present the new modelling at 3 p.m.

CP24.com will have live coverage of the presentation.