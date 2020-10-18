A new coronavirus outbreak was declared at a Toronto hospital, with eight people confirmed to be infected so far.

University Health Network says that three patients and five staff members at Toronto Western Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 15.

The outbreak occurred on two units of the general internal medicine department – units 8A and 8B – in the hospital’s Fell Pavilion.

An outbreak of COVID-19 is defined in Ontario as two cases detected in any congregate setting within 14 days where those cases could have been acquired within the setting.