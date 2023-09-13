Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' this week following an uptick in infections in the province.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said Moore would release the plan later this week, and outline “specific updates” on “available and appropriate” measures.

Jones did not specify when to expect the announcement.

Although so far this year, COVID-19 indicators have dropped to historically low levels in both Ontario and Canada, health officials are warning that infections and hospitalizations have been on the rise in recent months.

According to the most recent data by Public Health Ontario, ending Sept.2, the province currently has a 12 per cent positivity rate, with just under 14,000 tests completed in the last week. Just over 1,500 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the week prior.

With respiratory infection season around the corner, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging residents to get a COVID-19 immunization or booster dose ahead of the fall and winter months to increase their protection against the virus and avoid any strain on the healthcare system.

On Tuesday, Health Canada approved the use of Moderna's latest vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months, said to target the latest Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5, and its predecessors.

When asked what the Ontario government is doing to promote uptake in COVID-19 vaccines, Jones said, “as always we make sure to inform and educate people.”

With files from CTV News’ Patrick Rail.