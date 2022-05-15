New Democrats to release costing for platform ahead of debate
NDP candidate Catherine Fife celebrates her win with supporters in a Ontario provincial by-election in the Kitchener-Waterloo riding in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012. Ontario's New Democrats are set to release costing for their platform today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 15, 2022 6:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 15, 2022 7:12AM EDT
Ontario's New Democrats are set to release costing for their election campaign platform today.
The party unveiled its plan for the province late last month, but didn't attach price tags to its promises.
Leader Andrea Horwath says the costing will offer "evidence" that it's possible for a government to make residents' lives better.
Horwath won't be making the presentation herself, instead leaving it to Catherine Fife, the NDP candidate for Waterloo.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca are also taking the day off.
The three will reunite in Toronto tomorrow, alongside Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, for a debate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.