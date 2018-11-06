

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Questions are emerging about the provincial government’s handling of the sudden resignation of longtime MP Jim Wilson amid an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Early Friday evening, Wilson abruptly stepped down from his post as minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

Premier Doug Ford’s office cited an addiction issue as the reason for Wilson’s departure. CTV News Toronto later learned that Wilson offered his resignation after being confronted with an allegation of misconduct.

Multiple sources have now told CTV News Toronto that the complaint against Wilson was made on Friday, while he and Ford were at an event in Sarnia.

High-level internal deliberations ensued and Wilson was eventually called back to the premier’s office at Queen’s Park Friday evening.

Wilson was presented with the allegation of misconduct at around 5 p.m. that day and he resigned on the spot, sources said.

But no mention of the misconduct allegation was made when Wilson’s resignation was announced later that day.

Another high-profile resignation came Friday when Andrew Kimber, the premier’s executive director of issues management, stepped down. CTV News Toronto confirmed that Kimber’s resignation was also connected to an allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior.

There was no mention of that allegation either on Friday when Kimber’s departure was announced.

The omission of the allegations by the premier’s office in its explanation of the resignations has led to accusations by the opposition that the government is misleading the public.

“This is a lie by omission,” NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh said Tuesday. “There is information that is being withheld and not shared with the public, so I think there is absolutely some misleading that is happening.”

On Monday a statement from the premier’s office said “particulars” could not be disclosed due to privacy concerns.

“If allegations are brought forward to senior staff of the government or the PC caucus, a process is activated immediately,” the statement read. “We provide staff with support and reassurance of their right to work in an environment that is free of harassment. To protect the identity of any individual who brings forward an allegation, we would not comment on particulars.”

When asked about Wilson on Monday, Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod said the government had launched an investigation, but wouldn’t provide any details.

“He is seeking addiction treatment, he is in rehab and our government started immediately with a third-party investigation,” MacLeod said.

The premier is expected to face questions about the resignations when he speaks with the media at an event in Trenton on Wednesday.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. Neither Kimber nor Wilson have responded to requests for comment.

- With a report by CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello