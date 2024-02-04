The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been released, and Toronto will host the first game in Canada at BMO Field.

The 104-match tournament will kick off on June 11 in Mexico City, FIFA announced in a media broadcast on Sunday afternoon.

The next day, on June 12, Toronto will host Canada’s first game followed by a match in Vancouver on June 13.

Toronto is expected to host about five games, but that number could be higher as the tournament added 24 more games due to a format change announced last March.

Any games that Toronto does host will be played at BMO field, where 17,750 temporary seats will be added to meet FIFA’s 45,000-seat requirement.

The games are expected to produce $307 million in gross domestic product, create 3,300 jobs and bring in 174,000 overnight visitors.

FIFA says that there will be 16 match locations in cities across Canada, Mexico and the USA. These include: Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

With files from CTV’s Phil Tsekouras