New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

Randall McKenzie, 25, from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, from Hamilton, are each facing first-degree murder in the shooting death of Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala.

In an update on Wednesday evening, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said McKenzie had been banned from owning any firearm for life since 2018. Three years later, in 2021, McKenzie was charged with several firearms-related offences and assaulting a police officer.

Carrique said McKenzie was released on bail on a number of conditions, including remaining in his residence and not possessing any firearms. He was supposed to answer to the charges in September of this year, the commissioner said, but he failed to attend court. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

"Needless to say, the murder of Const. Greg was preventable. This should have never happened. Something needs to change. Our police officers, your police officers, my police officers, the public deserve to be safeguarded against violent offenders who are charged with firearms-related offences," the commissioner said.

"I'm outraged by the fact that McKenzie was out on bail and was provided the opportunity to take the life of an innocent officer. And I know that there's a lot of interest in ensuring to see that changes are made to ensure, where possible, people who are charged with violent offences that are firearms related are not in those positions moving forward.

McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry appeared in a Cayuga court on Wednesday afternoon via video. They have been ordered by the court not to communicate with numerous people, including potential crown witnesses, her co-accused, and the family of the victim.

They are both due back in court on Jan. 17.

On Wednesday morning, Shelley Ann Bentley, the mayor of Haldimand County, said her community is in shock and grieving.

“It was devastating to hear that one of our officers had been shot so violently, that is not something that we are used to in Haldimand County at all. We are a community of 48,000 people and we do not have this type of violence in our community, it is shocking,” she told CP24 Wednesday morning.

At around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a procession was held for Pierzchala as his body was taken from West Haldimand Hospital to The Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police participated in the procession and were met by members of Toronto police, fire and paramedics.

In the wake of the shooting, CTV News Public Safety Analyst and Former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis said policing protocols regarding these types of calls will likely be reviewed.

"They always are reviewed after a tragedy, whether it's a tactical operation or something like a so-called routine stop. Violence occurs, officers above will look at a variety of issues in terms of training, policy, kind of command and control, personal safety, equipment and all of that to see if anything can be learned. And sometimes nothing can," he told CP24 on Wednesday.

Carrique said Pierzchala, a former Queen's Park special constable, was described by his colleagues as an "exemplary" and "tremendous" officer.

Bentley, who didn’t know Pierzchala personally, aid she heard he was actively involved in the community.

“I have seen a picture of him at the Caledonia fair recently. He seemed to be, you know, community minded, just like all of us here in our community,” she said.

Haldimand County's mayor said the community will be supporting frontline officers during this difficult time.

“We also provide any services for them to be able to get back into their lives. I'm sure that the first responders that reacted to the scene are devastated today. I can't even imagine what they are going through today,” she said.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar