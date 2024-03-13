New details are coming to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Dundas and Parliament streets at around 1:30 p.m., leaving two men dead and a female with non-life threatening injuries.

Court records have since identified the victims as Ngoyi Kongolo and Didier Kongolo.

A source tells CP24 that the deceased are the father and brother of the alleged shooter.

They also said that a woman who was shot and injured in the incident is the accused’s mother.

The victims in yesterday's triple shooting are all from the same Congolese-Canadian family.

Late Wednesday morning, Toronto police announced that 23-year-old Benedict Johnson Kongolo, of Toronto, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the homicides. He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear again in court on March 20.

There are no outstanding suspects.

Police said that the accused was arrested a short time after the shooting following a foot pursuit that saw two officers injured. One of the officers sustained an arm injury while the other “suffered serious leg injuries and was admitted to hospital for treatment.” On Wednesday, a source told CP24 that one of the injured officer remains in hospital and is undergoing surgery today.

COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER TO SUPPORT VICTIMS' FAMILY MEMBERS

Yesterday’s deadly gun violence has set shock ripples throughout the Regent Park community.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday morning, Walied Khogli Ali, of the Regent Park Neighbourhood Association, said that in the hours following the shooting neighbours rallied “with compassion” to take care of the toddler-age daughter of one of the victims.

He also thanked everyone for ensuring that those affected by this tragedy were fed, and had access to clothing and safe shelter.

“We have to look out for each other in times of crisis and that’s what we did yesterday,” Ali said.

The gun violence in Regent Park comes just weeks after the downtown east neighbourhood celebrated almost two years without a gun-related death.

Ali credited that success to “years of hard work” supported by investments made in the Regent Park Social Development Plan, notably $2.5 million from the City of Toronto.

“We saw the results. There was a change in culture. There was more sense of a community,” he said.

“We were hoping to achieve our goal of social cohesion and inclusion, and that's what we we're celebrating.”

Ali, however, is concerned as the next round of those funds aren’t set to be released until the end of the summer due to what he described as a “refresh” of the city’s plan.

“I think that's too late. I'm really concerned about what's going to happen between now and then,” he said.