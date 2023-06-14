Additional images of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Wilson Station last month have now been released, Toronto police say.

According to police, a woman was on board a TTC subway train at around 2 a.m. on May 28 when she noticed a man staring at her.

When she got off the train at Wilson Subway Station, police say, the man followed her and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators have described the man as having a thin build, short black hair, and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants, black boots, and was carrying a black backpack.

New images have now been released in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact Toronto police.