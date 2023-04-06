Police have released new information about the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street in Schomberg in February.

York Regional Police released information today about the vehicle used in the shooting, as well as video footage, which police say shows the vehicle driving in the area around the time of the shooting.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 12, police responded to reports of a shooting on Centre Street in Schomberg, north of Toronto. The victim had been walking his dog when a car sped past him on a quiet, residential road.

Thirteen shots were fired from the vehicle, according to police, many of which hit the pedestrian.

Suspects fled the scene, travelling west on Centre Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim and transported him to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Investigators have determined two suspects were in the vehicle, a white 2021 Lexus SUV with Ontario license plate CXAK183. The vehicle was stolen from Toronto.

York Regional Police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Whitney told CTV News Toronto in February the attack appeared to be “completely random,” and the suspects only took issue with the man because he gestured at them to slow down.

Neither suspect has been identified.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Davidson.