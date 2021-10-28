Ontario will introduce steep new financial penalties for long-term care homes and permanently bar rule-breakers from working in the industry as part of long-awaited legislation to govern a sector, where more than 4,000 residents have died throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new legislation, which was detailed by Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips on Thursday afternoon, was first promised in the wake of a scathing report from Ontario's Long-Term Care Commission last spring which suggested that there was no plan to prepare the sector for the pandemic, effectively leaving residents as “easy targets.”

As part of the new legislation, Ontario will be doubling the maximum fines for offences under the act so that individuals can now be liable for up to $200,000 for a first offence and up to $400,000 for a second offence. Corporations can be fined up to $500,000 for a first offence and up to $1 million for a second offence.

The legislation will also prohibit any individual convicted of an offence under the act from “working for, volunteering for, or sitting on the board of a licensee or long-term care home” while also empowering provincial inspectors to issue various compliance actions, such as additional staff training.

The Minister of Long-Term Care will also be given the power to suspend a licence and have a supervisor take of the operations of any long-term care home, rather than revoking the licence and interrupting care for residents.

“Ontario has listened to the advice of the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission and the Auditor General — as well as residents, their families, the public and those working in the sector,” Phillips said in a news release. “After decades of neglect and underfunding by previous governments, we are fixing long-term care. This legislation, if passed, would protect our progress by supporting our commitments to increase staffing for more hours of direct care, enhance accountability, and build more modern beds.”

Homes must commit to quarterly reporting

There were nearly 15,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario’s long-term care homes during the first two waves of the pandemic, resulting in nearly 3,900 resident deaths.

At one point the situation grew so dire that the Ford government asked the Canadian Forces to help out at several hard-hit homes. That eventually led to a military report, which detailed disturbing conditions inside homes in Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Pickering and Brampton.

The new legislation tabled today will now require that homes report quarterly on various quality indicators as well as the results of standardized yearly surveys of residents and families.

The legislation will also mandate that all homes appoint an Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) lead whose “primary responsibility” is running the IPAC program.

The new legislation replaces an act that was last updated in 2007.

It is part of a wider plan to provide four hours of direct care per resident, per day by 2025.

